In the face of Ranbir Kapoor's nasty 'phailod' comment on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy doing rounds on social media, Twitter has dredged up an old clip from Jagga Jasoos promotions when Katrina Kaif made Ranbir relish the taste of his own medicine.

When asked to name one quality that her then-costar Ranbir had in comparision to others, Katrina kept pondering for a long time without being able to respond. Have a look at this oddly satisfying video here.

katrina is so iconic for this pic.twitter.com/LxwC0dO8Fx — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) August 21, 2022

She had the option of bluffing, much like what the other actors do, but the queen chose honesty.

Given the context since this viral video is going viral again, Twitter is celebrating this moment.

That uncomfortable silence spoke volumes, though.