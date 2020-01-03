When the furore over the contentious CAA and NRC bills began, many were pointing out the the resounding silence of Bollywood. Now, it seems like some of our celebrities were talking about it before it even began.

Ratna Pathak Shah four months before CAA even came into the picture. This is outright..loud.



Copyright: @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/qXBZbBDpY5 — Mayank Malik (@ModernDayFreud) January 1, 2020

During the conversation, she said that today's generation is the first to understand what it feels like to be misruled. She further added,

Her statements are being seen as a prediction of the wide-spread student-led protests against the NRC and the CAA that started a few months later.

People on Twitter are commenting on actor Ratna Pathak Shah's prophetic abilities after an old interview resurfaced. She and her husband were talking to The Quint about theatre and politics in August 2019.

And people were clearly impressed by what she said.

So true!!! We as a generation had been taking our Independence for granted! This is the time to finally understand the importance! About time that we woke up!!! — Dheeraj Arora (@dharyarora) January 2, 2020

Here is very sane and respectful voice. Well said Ratna Pathakji. 🙏#IndiansAgainstCAA #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA — Raza Hyder (@RazaHyder82) January 2, 2020

I have always admired Ratna Pathak Shah

And now more.

Thanks Ratnaji — Shlokam Srivastava श्लोकम श्रीवास्तव (@ShlokamS) January 2, 2020

You can watch the full video below.