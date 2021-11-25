Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol hold a supremacy in Bollywood that no on-screen couple has come close to. The actors have shared such convincing chemistry in their films that many of us, while growing up, believed they were married in real life.

Redditors have resurfaced an old video, created by The Viral Fever, of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol interrogating a captive abducted by the ‘SRK-Kajol fan club’. And after years and numerous unforgettable films, if they encounter an anti-fan that definitely won’t go down well.

The spoof video titled Bhaag Jeetu Bhaag: The Jodi Awakens was originally released after the actors returned to the screens with Dilwale in 2015.

The captive, played by Jitendra Kumar, utters the forbidden word in a theater full of SRK- Kajol fans and gets chased to the ‘deities of the fan-club’- Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Then begins an intense grilling wherein the actors indulge in self-deprecatory humour while dissing other on-screen pairs.

The OG on-screen couple finally manage to convert the hater into a full time fanboy.