From being a contestant on a reality show to today, judging people on their singing talent, Neha Kakkar sure has come a long way.

And this video of her first audition, for Indian Idol, is the perfect example of her journey.

In typical Indian Idol format, the video gives us a glimpse into Neha's life, before turning to her audition.

Neha auditioned for the second season of Indian Idol when she was in the eleventh grade, and the judges were Farah Khan, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam.

The brief video showcases how Neha won over the judges and went on to become one of the top 12 contestants on the show.

Many people commented on the video, praising her journey:

Now that's what you call the ultimate throwback.