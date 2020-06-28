The last film that actor Sushant Singh Rajput worked on was Dil Bechara and a video from the sets of the film has now surfaced online.

Classical dancer Sowbhagya Venkitesh, granddaughter of veteran actor Subbalakshmi, shared a video on Instagram, of her grandmother and Sushant dancing together to the song Manjha from Kai Po Che!.

In the video, both can be seen happily dancing to the song, clearly enjoying themselves. Many people commented on the video.

Dil Bechara will release directly on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.