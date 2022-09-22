Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan is truly a big time entertainer. SRK keeps spilling magic on the big screens in his illustrious career spanning over three decades. From being Simran’s prince charming Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kiran’s obsessive lover Rahul Mehra in Darr, the superstar had managed to prove his versality in the initial age of his career. And the rest is history.

Not only does Shah Rukh know how to entertain on-screen, he can do it behind the cameras too. An old unseen video of SRK having fun on the sets of his various films caught our attention on Twitter.

The footage is a compilation of various behind-the-scene moments from movies like DDLJ, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Veer Zara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Twitter

The clip posted by SRK’s fan club, @SandraC69740420, begins with King Khan making a super funny facial expression. In the next sequence, the superstar is performing a fight scene with his co-star Madhuri Dixit. While the whole clip is a treat to watch, SRK rehearsing with late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra deserves your attention the most. It’s cute and funny at the same time.

Watch the video here:

Fun scenes from @iamsrk in his footage, I'd give anything to know what Yash said 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Egy14RwNRA — SHKajol❤️Pyaar🇧🇷 (@SandraC69740420) September 18, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which released earlier this month. In the film, SRK played the role of Mohan Bhargav, the scientist and a member of the Brahmansh, who owns Vanarastra.

Shah Rukh now has Dunki, Pathaan, and Jawaan in the pipeline.

Coming back to the video, what a beautiful era that was!