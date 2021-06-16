They say that the past will always come back to haunt you. Now I know what it looks like because I have seen some weird clips from an old interview of Saif Ali Khan on Twitter.

Words are his, actions are mine pic.twitter.com/LVamFb6tya — Digvijay (@hogayabass) June 12, 2021

Internet is a strange place so it was not a surprise when one of Saif Ali Khan's old interviews, recently went viral on Twitter.

In what seems to be an interview from the 2000s, Saif is talking about poetry and his hobbies but apparently none of what he says makes sense.

THE FULL VIDEO IS SOMEHOW EVEN BETTER https://t.co/HZwygl24sF pic.twitter.com/09dz4WVCJL — apni isp dot com (@dieaspora) June 10, 2021

When the interviewer asked him who was his favourite poet, Saif said that it was Faiz and Ghalib. And then he instantly denied it by saying this is all rubbish. (Just like him wearing shades)

Yeh meri dadi padhti thi aur mere abba padhte hai. Yeh koi umar hai in sab cheezon ko padhne ka?

Not just this, he went on to say that he has read a lot of western poetry. Reason?

I have read a lot of western poetry kyunki main vahin padha tha. Lekin mere abba kehte hai ki Faiz is a phenomenal poet. Aur padhne jaye to Quran Sharif bhi gazab ki poetry hai.

I will never ever fully recover from that Saif Ali Khan interview and I will watch it every day for the rest of my life — Taha Tariq (@TahaTariq) June 12, 2021

Another clip from the same interview shows him talking about the books he has read.

I used to read Ayn Rand, The Fountainhead and all. And trashy reading... Ummm... Yeah I read a lot of stuff. From serious literature to rubbish. Even rubbish is good fun some times. Rubbish matlab P.G. Wodhouse. It's not rubbish at all but it's not intellectually very heavy.

every male, heterosexual, literature major, philosophy minor, sophomore year fuckboy: pic.twitter.com/nWeaYNgyKr — Harris Gondal (@dontharrisme) June 12, 2021

While it seems difficult to make sense of his words, netizens got meaningful content. Because senseless videos are also fun sometimes (as Saif would say).

saif ali khan in that viral interview has very robert pattinson energy i will not elaborate — sumana (@girlindred) June 12, 2021

that saif ali khan interview now lives in my head rent free — aiza (@sevenskieshigh) June 12, 2021

I would very much like to have what saif ali khan had before giving this interview. preferably every day. https://t.co/DU696SBe7z — nida (@merabichrayar) June 11, 2021

young saif ali khan has always been super hot to me but I'm going insane about him now https://t.co/teMohPCWvq — World's Spiciest Ramen (@dezgostang) June 10, 2021

that young Saif ali Khan interview vid that’s been circulating around is too funny; literally a MOOD hahahah — sims. (@simxzzle) June 12, 2021

THIS IS TAKING ME OUT 😭😭😭 how high was saif ali khan when he did this interview omfg “yeh koi ummar hai inn cheezon ko padhne ka?” pic.twitter.com/hn7LMMFdtl — trisha (@stcvrgrs) June 14, 2021

When u realize that A young #SaifAliKhan was #AnanyaPandey Max Pro Ultra pic.twitter.com/tvR8sTkQjt — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) June 12, 2021

what did saif Ali khan smoke before that interview — sf (@shanzfaisal) June 14, 2021

this video has a grip on me that i cannot explain. ive watched it on repeat for like 5 mins now trying to grasp its meaning — apni isp dot com (@dieaspora) June 10, 2021

why's he talking like that 😭 and the ghehehe laugh 😭😭 https://t.co/QCguRvnH1U — 🐋⁷🧈 (@glitterhoya) June 11, 2021

We are all saif Ali khan in lockdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/mWsE7Vsc6p — A (@iAbhi0717) June 11, 2021

On digging further, we found the original interview clip. It's from the DD National show Subah Savere. You can watch the interview here. You won't regret watching it, trust me.