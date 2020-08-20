Actor/director Olivia Wilde will reportedly be joining Sony. According to Entertainment Weekly, she is expected to direct a Marvel film in collaboration with them.

While the exact details of this are being kept under wraps, it is being widely speculated that she will be at the helm of a movie in the Spider-verse.

According to Deadline, Wilde's film will center a female character and that character might be *drumroll* Spider-Woman.

Sony still has rights for a variety of Marvel characters like Venom, Morbius along with the joint custody of Tom Holland's Spider-Man with Disney.

Now, if Wilde's film does turn out to be about Spider-Woman, we'll still have to wait and see what version of the character it will be as a few women have held the mantle in the comics like Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, Julia Carpenter and Jessica Drew among others.