We Bet You Can’t Score More Than 5 In This Tough ‘Om Shanti Om’ Quiz

It's been 14 years since we saw Om Shanti Om for the film time in theatres. But this iconic movie is still fresh in our minds because of its brilliant soundtrack and wholesome masala content. So if you think, you're a true blue Bollywood fan, let's see how well you remember this cult film.

What was Om's nickname as a junior artist? Ok Omi Makhi Isn't Om already a nickname?

Who's the actor whose name Om wants to change? Govinda Kapoor Govinda Aggarwal Govinda Ahuja Govinda Malhotra

What is Om's one and only dialogue in this scene? Aag Bachao Shantipriya Bhago

What is Om's name as a rising star in the south? Madras Raja Thalaiva Badhshah of Tollywood Chennai Superking

Where do Shanti and Om die in the first half of the film? Both burn inside the locked set Shanti dies in the fire but Om is killed by Mukesh's goons Shanti dies in the fire but Om dies in a car crash outside Shanti dies in the fire but Om takes his last breath at the hospital

Whose daughter does Mukesh marry after murdering Shantipriya? Malhotra Bajaj Mittal Malya

Complete this song lyric - "Dil Tod Gaya Mujhse Chod Gaya Woh Peechle Mahine Ki ___ Ko" Chaubbis Chabbis Taitis Pacchis

What's the name of this superhero? Chaddi Man Red Man Valentine's Day Man Mohabbat Man

How many stars, apart from the cast, appeared in the song "Deewangi Deewangi" 30 28 20 36

What is the name of this character who is chosen to play Shantipriya's role in Om Shanti Om? Polly Baby Dolly Sandy