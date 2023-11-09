To a sad surpise, Omegle has down after 14 years. The free online chat platform that allowed anonymous strangers from all around the world to build connections has succumbed to its own weight. “Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically”, reads the letter by founder Leif K-Brooks that is now available in place of the website.

Over the years, especially since the lockdown months during the pandemic, many individuals resorted to Omegle to satisfy the basic human urge to form connections. There was a sudden upsurge in the usage of website. We found a new stream of content, and a fresh set of content creators emerged, relying on Omegle interactions as their primary source of content.

Live Speedy YouTube

Founded in 2009, Omegle allowed strangers to remain anonymous and interact with people around the globe basis their mutual interests via text, audio, or video. However, as often the case is with many communications tools, it was misused to a sizable degree. There were multifold incidents of paedophilia, racisim, sexism, and nudity. People began questioning the existence of a platform that, albeit inadvertently, faciliated such scenarios.

“The recent attacks have felt anything but constructive. The only way to please these people is to stop offering the service. Sometimes they say so, explicitly and avowedly; other times, it can be inferred from their act of setting standards that are not humanly achievable“, Brooks writes, explaining Omegle’s abrupt shut down.

Letting go is rarely ever easy. Many took to ‘X’ bidding farewell to an old friend that had become their makeshift pal to help alleviate loneliness and to be entertained, directly or indirectly.

I mean it’s definitely for the better considering how easy predatory and pedophilic behavior was on that site, but it also sucks for those who used it for its intended conduct. I met lots of great people on there, some I’m still friends with, so it really sucks. — steven ❀ (@arianaunext) November 9, 2023

The Omegle web page truly looks a bit sad rn. It was made with such good intentions damn bro. i'd suggest you guys go check out the full thing once pic.twitter.com/ErpnAs772A — Gullusaur (@Gullusaur) November 9, 2023

RIP to one of the most entertaining sites on the internet https://t.co/INnjB2XxlX pic.twitter.com/MxFjokLwLK — planefag (@planefag) November 9, 2023

I guess it time to say RIP Omegle pic.twitter.com/4xhnkUkVTS — SANAM 🌹 (@dil_umar19) November 9, 2023

So many channels produced so much fantastic content thanks to Omegle, sad. https://t.co/43uySpfH52 — Mr Melancholy (@chakravartiin) November 9, 2023

Genuinely so so fucking sad to see omegle go. I met a ton of wonderful fandom friends and rp buddies there, and had literal life-altering convos and roleplays with people there. devastating as fuck truly — wingythingys (@wingythingys) November 9, 2023

rip omegle im kinda sad even tho i hated u — em ☻ (@emmyexe) November 9, 2023

RIP Omegle. You were deeply flawed in your ways, but for the times you served your part and brought joy to people seeking to connect, made friends out of strangers, and helped content creators build their audience, you’ll be missed.