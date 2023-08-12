The second instalment of the OMG franchise, OMG 2, was released on Friday, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, among others. Unlike the first film, the sequel revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a dedicated devotee of Lord Shiva and a doting family man. His son gets ‘wrongfully’ suspended from the school on the pretext of immoral conduct. After a divine intervention, Mudgal decides to drag the concerned authorities to court and calls for the inclusion of comprehensive education in schools.

It has not even been a day since the release, and fans are lauding important themes the film explores while appreciating the powerful writing and the compelling performances by the lead casts.

Akshay Kumar, for instance, is being praised for his gripping performance in the film after a string of releases like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Selfiee that could not perform at the box office. Some fans are even referring to the film as the actor’s comeback. Here’s what they are saying:

Loved to watched this OMG 2 movie. What a acting done by Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Fabulous and mind blowing. #OMG2Review pic.twitter.com/2puESMXvYA — Shivani Kanwal (@Shivi_UK) August 11, 2023

When actors move away from bullshit and start doing their job which is acting, movies like OMG 2 are created. Akshay Kumar doing a commendable job in a very long time! And Pankaj Tripathi reminds me of the late Irrfan, shines in whatever he is cast in. #OMG2 — Dr Aratrika Ganguly (@aratrika_g08) August 11, 2023

#AkshayKumar sometimes stuns with the script choices .. No, not every "superstar" will do a Toilet Ek Prem Katha, PADMAN, Atrangi Re or OMG 2, a film on sex education. He is brave and must get credit in this regard. @akshaykumar #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/pXZRAYsGca — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) August 10, 2023

Just finished watching omg 2 And wow you have to praise@akshaykumar for this stunning masterpiece his acting alongwith pankaj sir and yami Gautam is fabulous, comeback must be written like this ,a must watch movie for sure#AkshayKumar𓃵 #OMG2 #AkshayKumar𓃵 #OMG2Review — Priyanshu (@goodpriyanshuu) August 12, 2023

After watching the movie OMG 2, I liked Akshay Kumar's acting very much. #OMG2Review — Rashmika (@Rashmika___s) August 11, 2023

Just watched omg 2 and as a fan this what i want akshay kumar to do and the cinema should be, bold enough to show what is right or wrong .

Superb acting by pankaj tripati and yami gautam.

A must watch for everyone . — kabir dixit (@PranavG368) August 11, 2023

Today i watched omg 2 , and definitely it is a good film all the parents along with their children have to watch this masterpiece, Akshay kumar's acting is top notch and all other characters are also good.

I gave it 3.5/5 , but a must watch movie #OMG2 #OMG2Review #AkshayKumar — Priyam Utkarsh Yadav (@PriyamYadavAle1) August 11, 2023

