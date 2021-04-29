One of the most versatile actors Irrfan Khan had left for his heavenly abode exactly one year ago today. There’s no doubt about the fact that his absence leaves a void for all his fans and family.

Post Irrfan’s sad demise, his son Babil Khan has been taking to social media to remember his baba.

There’s no doubt that living with cancer and dealing with chemotherapy can take an emotional toll on a person. Therefore, it becomes extremely important for that person to be optimistic and happy.

Giving us a glimpse of his positive attitude, Babil penned down an emotional note on his Instagram page on how the late actor built his own table so that he could write his journals. The picture date back to 2018 when he was undergoing chemotherapy in London.

In the picture shared by Babil, Irrfan can be seen building a little white table. A fragile-looking Irrfan can be seen dressed in a casual yellow tee shirt and grey trousers as he is completely engrossed in work, with a smile on his face.

Irrfan passed away last year after fighting a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals.

In the emotional note, Babil wrote that no one can ever replace his baba. Ever. And we truly felt the same.

There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to.

He further wrote that Irrfan was not just his father but also his best friend, companion and brother.

To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries).

The heartfelt post has already garnered 31.5K likes and the comments were flooded with love and pure love. Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Ishan Khattar, Jaideep Ahlawat and Anaita Shroff Adajania have also showered their love on the post.

Earlier in the day, Babil also posted a handwritten note by Irrfan back when he was getting treated in the UK. Captioned as ‘Need I say much? My Baba, last stages of evolution’, the note by late actor read that it’s the most amazing period of life in London, 25 Jan 2018.

Reality of being NOW. The most amazing period of life in London 25 Jan 2018. The period of realisation of inner mechanism and the experience of magic which lays on the other side of conditioned mind. The world of sensations and clear unbound mind.

- Irrfan Khan

You will be missed forever, Irrfan Khan!