It's always exciting when your favourite on-screen couples end up together in real life and we have many examples of the same. Here we look at romances that started on-screen and lasted way after the movie was made.

1. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Ryan and Rachel dated each other around the time their movie The Notebook had released. The movie went on to become a huge success and one of the most popular love stories of all time. The couple broke up later and it took people some time to get over it.

2. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif and Kareena had started dating in 2008, or that is what the reports suggest. Before that, they did two movies together, Tashan and Kurbaan. They played lovers in the latter and the rest is history.

3. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have been together for almost 2 decades now and it all is rumoured to have started with their first film together Tujhe Meri Kasam, which was a love story with these two as protagonists.

4. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got together during Mr. And Mrs. Smith. This is reportedly the time when the sparks flew between the two and had a long relationship that ended in marriage. They may not be together now but they will always be one of the most iconic couples of Hollywood.

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan first starred together in the movie Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. Though they were not dating at the time, they went on to become a couple later. They have done 8 movies together and are now happily married.

6. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer's first movie together was Ram Leela, and their chemistry was the most talked-about aspect of the film. Though they did not confirm their relationship at the time, it was revealed later. Their marriage was one of the most discussed events in the last few years.

7. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

When asked about her relationship with Sidharth, Kiara told Filmfare, "Last time I went on a date was... It was sometime this year. And it's been only two months for this year, so you do the math". This was big hint that she may be dating Sid. The two have worked together in their latest hit Shershaah.

8. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

During the shoot of Mela, Twinkle told Akshay that she will marry him if the film doesn't work. And as fate would have it, it didn't, despite the presence of a star like Aamir Khan. They played a couple in the 1999 movie International Khiladi.

9. Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay did many movies together, the most notable being Ishq. Though they were dating different people when they had first met each other, things worked out in then and they got married.

10. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston

We know, we know, nothing is confirmed yet but we remain hopeful. Schwimmer recently confessed that he and Jennifer were "crushing" on each other during the show but they were both dating other people at the time so nothing could happen. Now that they are single, well...

Reel-to-real romance.