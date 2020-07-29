Only A Truly Filmy Fan Can Ace This Bollywood Trivia Quiz

Kya aap hain Hindi film jagat ke jabra fan? Take this quiz and find out:

1. A. R. Rahman was the first Indian artist to win an Oscar. via Indian Express True False

2. Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for any of these films: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, and Chak De! India. via India TV News True False

3. Kumar Sanu made it to The Guinness Book of World Records for recording 28 songs in a single day. via Telangana Today True False

4. According to run time, Mera Naam Joker is the longest Hindi film. via YouTube True False

5. Siddhant Chaturvedi made his acting debut with Gully Boy. via Bollywood Hungama True False

6. Both Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan and actor Vicky Kaushal worked as ADs on Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. via NYT True False

7. The shoot for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi starrer Haraamkhor was completed in just 16 days. via Koimoi True False

8. Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali is the only Indian film to win an award at the Cannes Film Festival. via News18 True False

9. Ayushmann Khurrana, who debuted with a film on sperm donation, has donated sperm in real life. via Financial Express True False

10. Prabhu Deva has won 3 National Film Awards for Best Choreography. via The News Minute True False

11. Tiger Shroff's real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. via The News 21 True False