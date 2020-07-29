Only A Truly Filmy Fan Can Ace This Bollywood Trivia Quiz

Kya aap hain Hindi film jagat ke jabra fan? Take this quiz and find out:
1. A. R. Rahman was the first Indian artist to win an Oscar.
via Indian Express
2. Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for any of these films: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, and Chak De! India.
via India TV News
3. Kumar Sanu made it to The Guinness Book of World Records for recording 28 songs in a single day.
via Telangana Today
4. According to run time, Mera Naam Joker is the longest Hindi film.
via YouTube
5. Siddhant Chaturvedi made his acting debut with Gully Boy.
6. Both Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan and actor Vicky Kaushal worked as ADs on Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.
via NYT
7. The shoot for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi starrer Haraamkhor was completed in just 16 days.
via Koimoi
8. Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali is the only Indian film to win an award at the Cannes Film Festival.
via News18
9. Ayushmann Khurrana, who debuted with a film on sperm donation, has donated sperm in real life.
10. Prabhu Deva has won 3 National Film Awards for Best Choreography.
via The News Minute
11. Tiger Shroff's real name is Jai Hemant Shroff.
via The News 21
12. Waheeda Rehman has played both mother and lover to Amitabh Bachchan.
via Wikibio
Ready for the result?
Result