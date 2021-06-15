Only Someone Who Has 'Everything Planned' Can Score More Than 5 In This Ultimate 'Ajnabee' Quiz

20 years ago when Ajnabee first released, no one could have planned that the film would go on to become a cult classic, while also gifting us with a brilliant meme.

But, the real question is, two decades later, how much of the film do you really remember?

1. Let's start at the beginning, where are Raj and Priya living, when they meet Vikram? Paris Switzerland Mauritius Denmark

2. What was 'fake' Sonia's real name in the film? Neeta Meeta Bipasha Anjali

3. Why do Raj and Vikram get in a fight in Mauritius? Ek mayaan mein 2 talvaar nahi reh sakti. Because Vikram refuses to pay the bill for Raj's stay. Because Raj gets upset at Vikram's suggestion of 'wife swapping'. Because Vikram gets upset at Raj's suggestion of 'wife swapping'.

4. After Raj and Vikram reconcile, both couples go out to celebrate. What's the occasion? It's Priya and Raj's anniversary. Lord Bobby and Khiladi getting together is all the reason one needs. Vikram's birthday. Raj's promotion.

5. Raj is framed for Sonia's murder because his fingerprints are on the murder weapon. What is the murder weapon? A knife An alcohol bottle A perfume bottle A gun

6. Vikram plans the entire operation to obtain Sonia Bajaj's life insurance payment. What is the insurance amount? $10 million $500 million $100 billion $100 million

7. Raj discovers Sonia, whose murder he was framed for, is still alive. Which song is playing when he makes this discovery? Meri Zindagi Mein Ajnabee Kaun Main Haan Tum Mohabbat Naam Hai Mehbooba Mehbooba

8. What was the name of this character? Banu Pradhan aka BP Lakhan Pal aka LP Johny Pal aka JP RDX

9. What is the name of the book in which Raj finds Sonia Bajaj's boarding pass? Rich Friends Sab kuchh suniyojit hai Ittefaq How to Win Friends and Influence People

10. Apart from Raj, who else is chasing Vikram? Local police Private detective hired by Priya Insurance detective Don ka intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai

11. What is the password for Vikram's bank account? via Twitter Sonia Bajaj There are no second chances. Everything is planned. Bas ek ittefaq.