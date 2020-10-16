Fan Of 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon'? Toh Phir Problem Kya Hai? Take This Ultimate Quiz Na

The year was 2003. Munna bhai had Circuit, Rohit found Jaadu, and in general, there was a whole lot of 'ishq vishk' in the air. But the true entertainment highlight of the year was the pinnacle of overacting love, the romantic drama Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

And if you love the film as much as the makers loved labeling everything in the film, then you're ready for this quiz:

1. What is the name of this character? via Prime Video Susheela Roopa Sanjana Soniya

2. How many close girlfriends did Sanjana have? via YouTube 4 3 2 1

3. Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan both played characters named Prem. But what was Abhishek Bachchan's character's complete name? via Bollywood Hungama Prem Rog Prem Pujari Prem Kishen Prem Kumar

4. Sanjana had a pet bird who had a pet peeve. What was its pet peeve? via Prime Video Too many pets, too little understanding. The pet bird talked in movie titles. The pet bird was always greedy for green chillis. The pet bird did not know how to fly.

5. What is the name of Sanjana's college? via YouTube Sophiya College Convent College for Women Prem College St. Mary's College

6. Who says the famous dialogue, "Toh problem kya hai?" via Prime Video Mrs. Kapoor Susheela Sanjana Sanjana's sister

7. How many original songs are there in the film? via Bollywood Hungama 7 5 13 10

8. Where is Sanjana's family based? via YouTube Sundar nagar Prem nagar Shimla Mussoorie

9. Which of the following is also a film directed by the director of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon? via YouTube Mela Vivah Yaadein Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage

10. Like true fans know, the film was really into 'symbolism'. Which of the following statements did not appear on a poster or banner in the film? Chee Boyz We love our teachers We love our mothers Last day of college!

11. When the opening credits play, right after the movie's name, a message appears. What's the message? via India Today Someone, somewhere, is made for you. Har dil jo pyaar karega I will love him till the end of time. I will love her till the end of time.