Only True Fans Of 'Andhadhun' Wil Be Able To Achieve A 'Killer' Score In This Quiz!

Andhadhun was a wickedly intelligent ride, that opened our eyes to what gripping thrillers should look like. But do you remember the finer details of the plot? Then attempt this quiz:

1. What is the color of the scooty that Sophie drives? Yellow Red Green Blue

2. Simi cooks a dish for Pramod and calls the main ingredient a 'natural aphrodisiac'. What is the main ingredient? via Netflix Oysters Asparagus Mutton Crabmeat

3. Aakash arrives at Simi and Pramod Sinha's flat for a private performance. What is the occasion? Simi's birthday Simi and Pramod's wedding anniversary Pramod's birthday Pramod and Simi's daughter's birthday

4. Is the following image a scene from the film? Yes Obviously no.

5. What song is Aakash playing, when Simi sees him in the diner? Naina Da Kya Kasoor Laila Laila Instrumental music There is no music playing.

6. How many years had Pramod and Simi been married for? 4 3 2 1

7. When in the car with Simi, a seemingly blind Aakash accurately guesses the poster on an auto. Which actor's poster is on the auto? Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Aishwarya Rai

8. What kind of illegal operation is Dr. Swami running? via Netflix Organ harvesting Smuggling drugs Money laundering Counterfeit currency

9. Which city is the film set in? Pune Mumbai Goa Bangalore

10. At the end of the film, Aakash is carrying a stick with an animal's head carved on top. What animal is it? Lion Eagle Jaguar Rabbit

11. How many National Film Awards did Andhadhun win? 1 2 3 4