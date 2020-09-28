Take This Ultimate ‘Sarabhai’ Quiz & Make Your ‘Momma’ Proud

Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai came into our lives and bargaining, poems, and comedy was never the same after it. So, if you can quote Maya Sarabhai in your dreams and are more patient than even Sahil Sarabhai, then this is the quiz for you:

1. How many children do Maya and Indravadan Sarabhai have? via Hotstar 2 3 1 4

2. Dushyant has a famous catchphrase on the show. What is it? via Hotstar "That is so categorically middle-class." "Hain?" "I'll explain" Who is Dushyant?

3. The show begins with Sahil escaping his family and recounting their craziness to a writer. Where does he escape to? (Hint: it's the place jahan jaane ka plan sabka cancel hota hai) via Hotstar Manali Amsterdam Mumbai's Marine Drive Goa

4. Who among the following did not have a cameo in the show? via Indian Express Mallika Sherawat Mandira Bedi Makarand Deshpande Ronit Roy

5. Whose funeral is being organized in this image? via Indian Express Madhusudhan Bhai Ila Ben Vithal Popat Kaka

6. Remember the time when Maya and Indravadan have a scrabble competition? Well, do you remember who won the competition? via Hotstar Indravadan Maya They never have a scrabble competition. Actually, Monisha wins it.

7. Which of the following crazy adventures did not happen on the show? via Indian Express Rosesh gets kidnapped. Indravadan is hypnotised into believing he is Maya Sonia and Dushyant have a divorce. Monisha becomes 'sophisticated' like Maya

8. Is this an actual Rosesh Sarabhai poem, or did we make it up? Yes, it is. No, it isn't.

9. Monisha announces that it took her 6 hours to make soyabean parantha. Who says the following dialogue in response: Aur ab poore 6 saal lagenge isse chabaane mein? via Hotstar Sahil Maya Indravadan Rosesh

10. Which God does Sahil compare Indravadan to? via HT Shiv ji. Ganesh ji. Narad Muni Hanuman ji.

11. Complete the lyrics of the title song: "Ek pal mein banti hai, ek pal mein bigadti hai, You can't say ____, ___, or ___" via Indian Express The title song just said Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai. when, how or why how, when or why sophistication, hypocrisy, or Sarabhai