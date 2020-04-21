So You Think You Know 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' All Too Well? Take This Ultimate Quiz To Find Out

In 2013 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gave the audience the 'perfect idea' of impromptu trips and destination weddings. And now it's time to see if you remember everything that took place between Ilahi and Kabira:

1. What was the name of Bunny and Naina's tour guide? via Netflix Sumit Sumer Shobhit Sameer

2. Which iconic song do Bunny and Avi sing, to wake up Aditi on the Manali trip? via Netflix Tamma Tamma Doge Ek Do Teen Jumma Chumma Kajra Re

3. What sandwiches does Aditi prepare for Avi? via Netflix. Ham and Cheese Jam and Butter Peanut Butter Plain cheese sandwich

4. Which song does Naina plan to dance on for Aditi's wedding? via Netflix Bole Chudiyan You Are My Sonia Say Shava Shava Wah Wah Ram Ji

5. Which iconic duo does Aditi refer to Bunny and Avi as, when she stops them from fighting? via Netflix Jai-Veeru Ram-Lakshman Munna-Circuit Karan-Arjun

6. Pick the right sequence: via Netflix Main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun, rukna bhi chahta hun, bas girna nahi chahta. Main daudna chahta hun, udna chahta hun, rukna bhi chahta hun, bas girna nahi chahta. Main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun, girna bhi chahta hun, bas rukna nahi chahta. Main udna chahta hun, girna chahta hun, daudna bhi chahta hun, bas rukna nahi chahta.

7. Including Aditi, how many people from the Manali trip are also at the Udaipur wedding? via Wedamor 4 5 3 6

9. Which university does Bunny get selected into? via Netflix NYU King's College London University of Amsterdam Northwestern University in Chicago

10. What is Aditi's husband's name? via Netflix Taran Tarun Tanmay Aditya

11. Which is the first song in the film? via Netflix Ghagra Kabira Ilahi Subhanallah

12. Where do Bunny, Aditi, Avi, and Naina first meet? via Cinestaan Supermarket Train to Manali Wedding in Udaipur School

12. Which of the following is one of Aditi's phases as mentioned by Naina? via YouTube 'I am a painter phase' 'Hair colour phase' 'Leather jacket phase' All of the above.

13. Complete the dialogue: Shaadi is daal chaawal for pachaas saal, till you die. Life mein thoda bahut ____, ____, ___ bhi hona chahiye na. via Netflix Keema pao, bun maska, chowmein Keema pao, tangdi kebab, hakka noodle Butter chicken, tangdi kebab, fried rice Hakka noodle, tangdi kebab, butter chicken

14. Which of Lara's friend does Avi flirt with? via Netflix Priya Preeti Pari Woh sabse flirt karta hai