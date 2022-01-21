Indian films and songs go hand in hand. Can you think of our films without songs? That would be like a body without its soul. No matter how much you criticise the actors for dancing around trees or running on snow-clad mountains in these songs, they are definitely pleasing to look at.

Even our filmmakers take these songs pretty seriously and that’s the reason a massive amount of money is spent on filming the tracks and at times to rope in the most bankable star.

Here's how much the makers had to spend to film the most expensive songs of Indian cinema:

1. Oo Antava from Pushpa

The song that has everyone grooving on Instagram reels from the Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa is the latest addition to the list. If reports are to be believed, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for the song.

2. Ram Chahe Leela from Ram-Leela

Priyanka Chopra, who featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Ram-Leela, floored us with her moves in the item number Ram Chahe Leela. And reports suggest that the makers had to spend Rs 6 crore to get the actor on board.

3. Kilimanjaro from Robot

The beautifully picturised song Kilimanjaro, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajnikanth, was filmed at Machu Picchu in Peru. However, the picturesque frames in the song reportedly cost the filmmaker Rs 4 crores.

4. Chammak Chalo from Ra-One

The song performed by Akon, to which Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor swayed, was an instant party hit. As per reports, the American singer charged Rs 2.5 crores for his first-ever musical collaboration, Chammak Challo from Ra One, with Indian artists.

5. Malang from Dhoom 3

The high-spirited song, which was one of the most expensive songs ever created in Bollywood, Malang had a budget of over Rs 5 crore, reports suggest. Along with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, who fired up the dance floor, the song featured around 200 professional gymnasts.

6. Party All Night from Boss

This dance number featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar was reportedly shot in a budget of Rs 6 crore. The track from the film Boss was crooned by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and also featured almost 600 foreign models as background dancers.

7. Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive from 2.0

And the song which easily surpasses all of the above was Yanthara Lokapu from 2.0. The track from the sequel of Robot, which was touted to be the ‘biggest film’ of Indian cinema, was reportedly shot on a whopping budget of Rs 20 crore.

I'm sure you never imagined these songs would have cost a fortune while grooving to them.