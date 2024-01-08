The 81st Golden Globe Awards honored the best movies and television productions from 2024 today at The Beverly Hilton, California, USA. The star-studded event was hosted by comedian Jo Koy.
Needless to mention, several actors, directors and musicians won the award for their brilliant contributions. Here’s a complete list of winners that stole the limelight at the award function.
1. Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
2. Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Poor Things
3. Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron
4. Cinematic & Box Office Achievement
Barbie
5. Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Anatomy Of A Fall
6. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
7. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
8. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things
9. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
10. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
11. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
12. Best Director, Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
13. Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Justine Triet & Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall
14. Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer
15. Best Original Song, Motion Picture
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
16. Best Television Series, Drama
Succession
17. Best Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
The Bear
18. Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Beef
19. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
20. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
21. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
22. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
23. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Movie
Ali Wong, Beef
24. Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
25. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
26. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
27. Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
What a well-deserved list of winners!