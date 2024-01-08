The 81st Golden Globe Awards honored the best movies and television productions from 2024 today at The Beverly Hilton, California, USA. The star-studded event was hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

Needless to mention, several actors, directors and musicians won the award for their brilliant contributions. Here’s a complete list of winners that stole the limelight at the award function.

Variety

1. Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

2. Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Poor Things

3. Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron

4. Cinematic & Box Office Achievement

Barbie

5. Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Anatomy Of A Fall

IMDb

6. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

7. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

8. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

9. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

10. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

The New York Times

11. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

12. Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

13. Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall

14. Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer

15. Best Original Song, Motion Picture

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

IMDb

16. Best Television Series, Drama

Succession

17. Best Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

The Bear

18. Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Beef

19. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession

20. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Editors’ Picks

21. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

22. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

23. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Movie

Ali Wong, Beef

24. Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

25. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

26. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

27. Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Variety

What a well-deserved list of winners!