It's nothing short of a grand celebration when you watch the legends *drumrolls* Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy collaborating on a project.

We are exhilarated as we've watched the first teaser trailer for Nolan's Oppenheimer which, in a typical Nolan style, can only be watched in a live loop on YouTube. Where did we begin, then?

Oppenheimer navigates the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who invented the atomic bomb and battled to accept the devastating potential of his own creation.

In the explosive first teaser trailer, black-and-white sequences of Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer intermingled in dramatic fireballs.

You can watch the loopy teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer until specified otherwise.