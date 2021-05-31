Thanks to the lockdown, we are sure that you must have watched almost every good show on Netflix and Amazon Prime. However, we have been witnessing a growth of tasteful content on Zee5.

From gritty crime thrillers to drama and romance, here are some originals from the OTT platform that hold an impressive 7+ IMDb rating. Happy watching!

1. Taish

The nail-biting story of the movie revolves around two families who have been at war for a long period of time. Where one family is wealthy and living in a high-class area of London, the other family is steeped in crime and is based in Southall. With a fresh storyline, the movie stars Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Kriti Kharbanda.

2. The Married Woman

Set in the 90s, this web series revolves around two women who struggle to get rid of their sexual, religious and societal hindrances to find each other amid political unrest. With an impressive 9.5 IMDb rating, this series stars Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles.

3. Kaagaz

This heartwarming biopic with hysterical dialogues revolves around the unusual real story of a man who spent almost two decades striving to re-record his survival in government reports. Pankaj Tripathi, who has played several supporting roles, bagged his first solo lead in this movie.

4. Nail Polish

With a gripping plot and a stellar cast, this movie is nothing but a compelling thriller that discovers the uncertainty of the human mind. With Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul in their finest form, this movie will keep you hooked to your television screens.

5. Silence... Can You Hear It?

Equal parts thrilling and gripping, this movie is a spellbinding murder mystery that will keep you guessing till the end. With the perfect combination of fine acting and on-point comedy, it’s truly a Manoj Bajpayee classic.

6. Kaafir

Based on a true story, the series follows the journey of an innocent Pakistani girl who suffers an unlawful jail term of seven years after the BSF considers her a militant. Marking her digital debut, Dia Mirza won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for Best Actress in a Web Series.

7. Zero Kms

Set in Goa, this web series deals with the issue of human trafficking. Featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Tanmay Dhanania in lead roles, each episode of the series ends with a cliffhanger that makes it even more binge-worthy.

8. Rangbaaz

Set in Gorakhpur, this highly engaging crime-drama show is based on the true story of an Indian gangster who ran riot in the 90s. Saqib Saleem, portraying the character of Shri Prakash Shukla, bagged the 'Best Actor Award' for his performance at Streaming Awards.

9. Churails

This 10-episode series revolves around a group of women from diverse backgrounds who get together to start a secret detective agency called 'Churails' to expose philandering husbands. With a gripping plotline, the series definitely leaves a mark on its audience.

10. Mentalhood

This is Karisma Kapoor’s debut in a web series, and it depicts a unique journey of an imperfect parent, who can be both paranoid and fun. Revolving around modern parenting, this show addresses different facets of motherhood.

11. RejctX

Revolving around the lives of seven students studying in an elite school, the show encapsulates the issues and addictions faced by the millennials. Starring Sumeet Vyas, the series would surely leave you entertained.

12. Darbaan

Based on a popular short story by Rabindranath Tagore from 1891, the movie revolves around the life of a loyal caretaker who sacrifices his son to keep his master’s family happy. The movie stars Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Rasika Dugal and Flora Saini.

13. Chintu Ka Birthday

The 80-minute heartwarming movie is about how regular people are trying to achieve simple dreams in a giant world overrun by greed. Set in a war-torn Iraq, this movie is a gentle reminder that you should not lose even a drop of optimism during trying times.

14. Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Based on the novel, Never Kiss Your Best Friend by Sumrit Shahi, this fun-loving series revolves around two best friends who meet after five long years of parting. Featuring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in the lead roles, this light romantic drama series will fill every romantic’s heart.

Keep your popcorn and chilled beer handy!