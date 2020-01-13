After months of waiting, the final nomination lists for the 92nd Academy Awards have finally released. And most of our favourites have made it!

Here are the final nominations:

Best Picture

Leading Actor

Leading Actress

Directing

Animated Feature Film

International Feature Film

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Original Score

Original Song

Live Action Short Film

Animation Short Film

Costume Design

Cinematography

Visual Effects

Makeup and Hairstyling

Congratulations to all the nominees!

All images are from the official Twitter account of The Academy.