Oscars are almost always predictable. Things always tend to go the same way. So, there is nothing much to look forward to in between the time awards are presented.

That being said, this is not one of the years, when things go as you expected them to. This year, the fucking Rap God walked out to deliver the biggest surprise since a female director won an Oscar.

Eminem, who didn’t show up to perform when he was the first rapper to win the original song Oscar in 2003, rapped he shit out of Lose yourself and walked away with a standing ovation.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

I mean, shit, even Martin Scorsese lost it. Twitter definitely has.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t love every second of this, including the crowd’s reactions 🙌🏼 #oscars #eminem https://t.co/nXQOlHdnDa — Stephen Craven (@SteveCraven) February 10, 2020

#Eminem performing lose yourself is the most random thing I’ve seen for a while but wow!!! Everyone was quite literally losing themselves. That was amazing!!! #Oscars — ravenstealth (@ravenstealth_) February 10, 2020

#EMINEM with the surprise performance for his Oscar-winning song: Lose Yourself



He finally gets to sing the song live at the #Oscars after he missed the show when he won.



The Impact of Music pic.twitter.com/PXTmzk5o2e — The Epilogue (@Epiloguers) February 10, 2020

Can we stop the rest of the #Oscars now? The mic has been dropped. #Eminem pic.twitter.com/39qrM3rdvs — 🐾cindy 🐾 (@theDoorsgirl) February 10, 2020

Nobody saw that coming, not at the Oscars. But what a performance! What a legend!