If you have watched Parasite, then it wouldn't be a surprise to you that Bong Joon-ho won the Oscar for the Best Director for the film, just before the film itself picked an Oscar for being the Best Picture.

This was Parasite's 4th award of the night after Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film and Best Director.

Bong follows Alfonso Cuarón (Roma in 2018) as a foreign-language winner for Best Director with Parasite, seeing off competition from the likes of Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Todd Phillips for Joker and Sam Mendes (1917).

bong joon ho admiring his oscar is literally the most wholesome thing ever 🥺 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rnaEFikdyz — lindsey rainbolt (@lindsrainbolt) February 10, 2020

Receiving the award, Bong paid tribute to Scorsese in his speech, saying that when he was a young man, one of Scorsese's quotes 'carved deep into his heart': 'The most personal is the most creative'.

He also thanked Tarantino for championing his work: 'Quentin, I love you'.

But the best and the most relatable part of his acceptance speech was when he said he was going to drink all night.

#Parasite A class act. Winning best director, Bong Joon-Ho pays homage to Martin Scorcese & thanks Quentin for touting his early films & says he wishes he could split the trophy into 5.🙏I wish my father was alive to celebrate the accolades being given to our countryman. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4BY0oSmhOa — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) February 10, 2020

He also spoke about splitting the ward with all the other nominees.

If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into five and share it with all of you.

Twitter has since been gushing over the acclaimed director.

please enjoy this gif of bong joon ho giggling at his oscar pic.twitter.com/6ErVC8NEef — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020

3rd win for #Parasite. Congratulations for a well deserved win. Academy Best Director yall👏🏽pic.twitter.com/dd3PLsPDEg — Call me ANGEL🐣😇sawGOT7🇵🇭 (@JB90_AndThenEat) February 10, 2020

Interviewer - What is going on in your mind to come up with a movie like that? It's original, it's interesting and also crazy as hell



Bong Joon Ho - Because I'm a fucking weirdo



LEGEND I SWEAR🤣🤣#BongJoonHo #Parasite #Oscars2020pic.twitter.com/x5nbp1h9vu — Anjaan⁷ ᴴᵒᵖᵉ♡ (@JinJaan1601) February 10, 2020

#BongJoonHo: "Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea." #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/SQ0XNsQ3hj — 🖤🦢⁷ (@Jasparina1) February 10, 2020

Today we are all South Korean #BongJoonHo for #Parasite — Remy Hii (@RemyHii) February 10, 2020

THE ACADEMY GOT IT RIGHT!!!! THE BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR WON BEST PICTURE, BEST DIRECTOR, BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY & BEST INTERNATIONAL FEARURE!!! CONGRATS ON MAKING OSCAR HISTORY!!! #PARASITE #OSCARS #BONGHIVE #BONGJOONHO pic.twitter.com/Jpy5sckRnu — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) February 10, 2020

Also, if you want to watch more of Joon-hos work, you could start with Snowpiercer and Okja on Netflix. But for now, we let the man drink as we raise a glass to his greatness.