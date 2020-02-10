HOLY SHIT! Parasite just became the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for the Best Picture. 

Parsite oscars best film
Source: ABC News

The Korean film which had 6 nominations walking in tonight is walking away with 4 Oscars, the other three being  Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film and Best Director. 

Parasite
Source: Hollywood Reporter

For the uninitiated, it is a satirical thriller about a hard-up family who manage to infiltrate the lives of a much richer one. 

Parasite
Source: La Times

It follows two of Joo-ho's successful English-language films: Snowpiercer and Okja.

Needless to say, this legendary, once-in-a-lifetime moment has driven Twitter absolutely bonkers. 

This is progress, truly. It's been almost a century but thank god, we somehow got here. Anyway, here's a gif of Bong Joon-ho staring at his first Oscar.