HOLY SHIT! Parasite just became the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for the Best Picture.

The Korean film which had 6 nominations walking in tonight is walking away with 4 Oscars, the other three being Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film and Best Director.

For the uninitiated, it is a satirical thriller about a hard-up family who manage to infiltrate the lives of a much richer one.

It follows two of Joo-ho's successful English-language films: Snowpiercer and Okja.



Needless to say, this legendary, once-in-a-lifetime moment has driven Twitter absolutely bonkers.

Just saying it took 92 years for a non-English film to Best Picture.

Congratulations to Bong Joon Ho and the cast for beating the odds to make history. DESERVED

I would have been surprised if you told me this morning but after seeing the Oscars theater scream for joy with every Bong win and watching him get mobbed trying to cross the lobby, that #Parasite win feels JUST right.

#Parasite. Best Picture.😭You cannot imagine what it was like growing up & having people ask where Korea was, b/c no one had ever heard of it. Bong Joon-Ho's wealth of brilliant work has won intl acclaim not only for him, but for South Korea.

This is progress, truly. It's been almost a century but thank god, we somehow got here. Anyway, here's a gif of Bong Joon-ho staring at his first Oscar.