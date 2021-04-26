This year's 93rd Academy awards were held different, but the essence of them still remained the same, to celebrate cinema. Here is a complete list of the winners who took home the Oscars:

1. Best Picture - "Nomadland"

2. Best Actor - Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

3. Best Actress - Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

4. Best Original Screenplay - “Promising Young Woman” - Emerald Fennell

5. Best Adapted Screenplay - “The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

6. Best International Feature Film - “Another Round” (Denmark)

7. Best Supporting Actor - Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

8. Make-up and Hairstyling - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

9. Best Director - Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

10. Best Supporting Actress - Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari"

11. Best Animated Feature Film - "Soul"

12. Best Documentary Film - "My Octopus Teacher"

13. Best Sound - "Sound of Metal" - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

14. Film Editing - "Sound of Metal" - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

15. Best Original Song - "Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

16. Short Film (Animated) - "If Anything Happens I Love You" - Will McCormack and Michael Govier

17. Cinematography - "Mank" - Erik Messerschmidt

18. Visual Effects - "Tenet" - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

19. Music - "Soul" - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

How many of these Oscar winning films have you watched?