The wait is over! Yep, we've finally got the list for Oscars 2022 nominations. The 94th Oscar awards will be held on March 27, at the Dolby Theatre.
The nomination was hosted by Emmy-winning actor-comedian Leslie Jordan and Emmy-nominated actor-CEO-producer Tracee Ellis Ross.
Here's the complete list for Oscars 2022 nominations:
1. Best Picture
Don’t Look Up, Dune, Nightmare Alley, and 10 other films that are nominated in the Best Picture category are:
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
2. Best Director
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/v3dZA3zInD— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
3. Best Actor
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
4. Best Actress
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/utVajzOlsU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
5. Best Supporting Actor
The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rxe5Yz7Rie— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
6. Best Supporting Actress
The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Qy01AgZd4A— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
7. Original Screenplay
Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yLNCWHOiYo— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
8. Adapted Screenplay
From page to screen...— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
These are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dNb9HESQ2N
9. Animated Feature film
These nominees include some real characters. The Animated Feature Film nominees are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pd4VD20yKn— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
10. Production Design
This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oEJ3hgsbOA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
11. Costume Design
These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bbBsHAFYFL— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
12. Cinematography
Here's a close-up of this year's Cinematography nominees. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cjovepssnI— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
13. Film Editing
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMNP9RWnK6— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
14. Makeup and Hairstyling
Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ocWLFQYGdU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
15. Sound
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SogQBsJW8b— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
16. Visual Effects
Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hIyzDUFwij— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
17. Orginal Score
Cue the orchestra for these Original Score nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/w2YY98JIG2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
18. Documentary Feature
True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
19. Original Song
This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MnYubtOJVa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
20. International Feature Film
Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WV7fAfXL3d— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
21. Animated Short
Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TIgQNgwHLZ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
22. Documentary Short
Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pBidpifVVF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
23. Live-Action Short
Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bhhPiJcIIF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Congratulations to all the nominees!
