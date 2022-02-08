The wait is over! Yep, we've finally got the list for Oscars 2022 nominations. The 94th Oscar awards will be held on March 27, at the Dolby Theatre.

The nomination was hosted by Emmy-winning actor-comedian Leslie Jordan and Emmy-nominated actor-CEO-producer Tracee Ellis Ross.

Here's the complete list for Oscars 2022 nominations:

1. Best Picture

Don’t Look Up, Dune, Nightmare Alley, and 10 other films that are nominated in the Best Picture category are:

And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

2. Best Director

3. Best Actor

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

4. Best Actress

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/utVajzOlsU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

5. Best Supporting Actor

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rxe5Yz7Rie — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

6. Best Supporting Actress

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Qy01AgZd4A — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

7. Original Screenplay

Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yLNCWHOiYo — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

8. Adapted Screenplay

From page to screen...

These are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dNb9HESQ2N — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

9. Animated Feature film

These nominees include some real characters. The Animated Feature Film nominees are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pd4VD20yKn — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

10. Production Design

This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oEJ3hgsbOA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

11. Costume Design

These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bbBsHAFYFL — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

12. Cinematography

13. Film Editing

Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMNP9RWnK6 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

14. Makeup and Hairstyling

Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ocWLFQYGdU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

15. Sound

Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SogQBsJW8b — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

16. Visual Effects

Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hIyzDUFwij — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

17. Orginal Score

Cue the orchestra for these Original Score nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/w2YY98JIG2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

18. Documentary Feature

True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

19. Original Song

This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MnYubtOJVa — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

20. International Feature Film

Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WV7fAfXL3d — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

21. Animated Short

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TIgQNgwHLZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

22. Documentary Short

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pBidpifVVF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

23. Live-Action Short

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bhhPiJcIIF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Congratulations to all the nominees!

