Telugu film, RRR roared high at the 95th Academy Awards as its track, Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song trophy this year. While desis are cheering out loud for this historic win at the Oscars, the West believes that Indian cinema is just about ‘Bollywood’.

A still from RRR. Source: BBC

This is exactly what Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel did during his monologue at the awards ceremony. Kimmel called SS Rajamouli’s 2022 directorial venture a ‘Bollywood’ movie.

A video of the moment is going viral on Twitter.

Source: MSN

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @ShivARoyal22, shows Jimmy Kimmel announcing the first award category as a group of dancers can be seen driving him away while performing Naatu Naatu on the stage.

“This year we are not gonna play you off stage instead we have a group of performers from the movie RRR who are going to dance you offstage,” Kimmel can be heard saying in the video. Reportedly, he later called RRR a Bollywood movie.

ADVERTISEMENT Watch the video here:

Naturally, desis weren’t impressed with this goof-up and started slamming Kimmel for the same.

Let’s check out their reactions:

not even 15 minutes in and jimmy kimmel called rrr bollywood ugh — arool 🇦🇷🇲🇦 (@uh_rool) March 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT A few minutes into the Oscars and they already have a funny bit about #RRR! Although points lost because imho Jimmy Kimmel fucked up the joke by calling it a Bollywood movie. — James Lersch (@JamesLersch) March 13, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel ne bohot bada paap kar diya RRR ko Bollywood bolke — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) March 13, 2023

Hey @jimmykimmel RRR is a TOLLYOOD movie, NOT Bollywood! — Niha⁷ 🍊🐱 (@notrapline) March 13, 2023

RRR isnt bollywood movie 😭 oh god i hate jimmy kimmel for a reason — ╰ ayuuuuuuuuu⁷ ╮🇮🇳 (@_DevAkshi__) March 13, 2023

#JimmyKimmel called RRR a Bollywood film in his opening monologue🤭 #Rajamouli’s skin must have crawled 😋#Oscar #AcademyAwards — Bhavya Sadhwani (@bhavyasadhwani2) March 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT every single person who knows anything about RRR when Jimmy Kimmel referred to RRR as Bollywood pic.twitter.com/jpsNMgQKBl — Ashley 🌈✨ (@Xx_Ashley28_xX) March 13, 2023

Call me a party pooper but if host Jimmy Kimmel says #RRR is a Bollywood movie, I ain't taking these goras seriously. Happy for Keeravani & Rajamouli, they deserve the recognition but I'm not going over the moon.

2000 – Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

2023 – RRR#Oscars #Oscar2023 — R.🍑 (@innsaei_07) March 13, 2023

oh shit did Jimmy Kimmel just call RRR “Bollywood” pic.twitter.com/ggEUqjaR5l — David Hines (@hradzka) March 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT @jimmykimmel Correction – RRR is a Indian film / Telugu / Tollywood made film and not a Bollywood film. #Oscar2023 #RRRMoive #rrr — Ordinary Human (@we_are_humanns) March 13, 2023

@jimmykimmel FYI #RRR is not a Bollywood film. It belongs to #Tollywood (Telugu Film Industry)🙂 Hope you don’t do this mistake from next shows.!

Thanks — tulsinath (@tulsinath2010) March 13, 2023

The West really needs to know that Indian cinema is beyond ‘Bollywood’. Cheers to RRR! Cheers to the Indian cinema!