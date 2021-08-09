The MCU might be the most pervasive cinematic universe in the entertainment world today, but things could be so much more fun if that happened in India too. Imagine the possibilities - all your favourite comic, TV, and movie characters hanging out on the same screen. To that end, we listed out some other cinematic universes we'd love to see.

1. An Indian Comic Superhero Cinematic Universe (or ICSCU, if you will) featuring the likes of Nagraj, Doga, and Super Commando Dhruva.

The Avengers and their offshoots are all the rage, but it would be so gratifying to see these Indian super-badasses on the big screen. All of these Raj Comics characters have complex and well-written storylines, some producer with a lot of VFX money just needs to make the movies.

2. A cinematic universe involving Indian spies such as Srikant from The Family Man, Himmat Singh from Special OPS, Ajay from Baby and the like.

Over the last few years, Indian TV, cinema, and OTT platforms have been putting out some stellar spy content. It'd be pretty cool to see them all get together in one massive spy extravaganza. All the masters of subterfuge under one big roof.

3. A Tinkle Cinematic Universe featuring all our beloved characters from Tinkle comics, such as Chacha Chaudhry and Shikari Shambhu.

It's fun to go down memory lane once in a while, and what better way to get a big ol' dose of nostalgia than with Tinkle Comics. Their characters still reverberate with the Indian psyche, and a cinematic universe with Kalia the Crow and Shikari Shambhu would be pretty epic.

4. A Saas-Bahu Cinematic Universe - just imagine Gopi Bahu meeting Tulsi, it would be a clash of titans.

5. An Anurag Kashyap Cinematic Universe featuring Sardar Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur, Sartaj Singh from Sacred Games, and of course, Nawazuddin in a double or triple role.

The Censor Board of India would have a meltdown. Netflix would rejoice.

6. A Homegrown Superhero Cinematic Universe, featuring the likes of Surya from Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Bhavesh Joshi.

These characters might not be popular in the mainstream, but they're superheroes in their own right. Hell, we could even add The Flying Jatt and Shaktimaan in there!

7. A Detective Cinematic Universe, featuring characters such as Satyajit Ray's Feluda and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi.

The fictional detectives of the Indian landscape have a rustic charm which is unique to the genre. Even Karamchand, the 80s DD detective could make a cameo.

Producers, you listening?