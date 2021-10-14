One of the top-trending shows recently, this survival drama is currently trending in about 90 countries. The nine-part thriller, which has become a worldwide sensation, instantly made a home in the audience’s heart as soon as it was first aired.

If the cast of this action fiction show mesmerized you, here’s a list of other movies and shows where you can see them!

1. Lee Jung-Jae AKA Seong Gi-Hun

He has appeared in several popular television series like Sandglass, Feelings and Chief Of Staff. He also starred in several movies like An Affair, The Young Man, City Of The Rising Sun and Deliver Us From Evil.

2. Park Hae-Soo AKA Cho Sang-Woo

He is best known for his roles in the television series Prison Playbook and God Of War. He has also featured in famous movies like Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture and Time to Hunt.

3. Wi Ha-Joon AKA Hwang Jun-Ho

He has been featured in well-known movies like Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and Midnight along with several television series like Something In The Rain, Romance Is A Bonus Book, My Golden Life and 18 Again.

4. O Yeong-Su AKA Oh Il-Nam

He is best known for his roles in the television series God Of War, The Return of Iljimae and Queen Seondeok as well as movies like The Soul Guardians, A Little Monk and Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring.

5. Heo Sung-Tae AKA Jang Deok-Su

He has been a part of prominent movies like The Age Of Shadows, The Outlaws and The Fortress. He was also a part of numerous television series like Beyond Evil, Your Honour and Tunnel.

6. Kim Joo-Ryoung AKA Han Mi-Nyeo

She has been featured in some popular movies like Texture Of Skin and Sleepless Night. She has also been a part of television series like Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny, When My Love Blooms and The Ghost Detective.

7. Anupam Tripathi AKA Abdul Ali

He has been a part of numerous South Korean television series and films. He was a part of famous movies like Ode To My Father and Space Sweepers. Apart from this, he has also been featured in several television shows like Hospital Playlist, Strangers from Hell and Arthdal Chronicles.

What are you binge-watching next?