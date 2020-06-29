Considering just how good Netflix's Dark is, chances are you're going to binge-watch the entire thing in a matter of days, if not hours. Then that feeling of emptiness will come oozing in and you'll have nothing to watch except your own lonesome thoughts. But wait, there are other shows you could try that are in tune with this time-bending masterpiece. Here's a few shows like Dark you could check out.

1. Glitch

This Australian TV show is based in the fictional small country town of Yoorana. It follows the inexplicable return of 6 residents who had all recently died. The police officer handling the case predictably has his hands full in this mind-bender of a show.

2. Curon

Small towns and villages always have some kind of burning secret in films and TV, and it always makes for good watching. Curon is an Italian supernatural drama that follows two teenage twins looking into the strange disappearance of their mother.

3. The OA

When Prairie Johnson, a young woman who had disappeared for 7 years suddenly returns, everyone is stunned, albeit also elated. Soon however, those emotions give way to questions, as she refuses to talk about what happened during all those years. This show is a slow burn, but that just helps establish the gravity of the situation, and the twists that you'll never see coming.

4. Heroes

This was a seminal show from the mid-2000s, and it's still fresh in my mind because in those days, you could literally only watch it on TV, and if you missed an episode - that was it. Lucky for us, it's entirely available on Amazon Prime now. It follows a group of random people around the world who inexplicably develop superpowers, using them to try and save, and sometimes destroy, the world. It's a lot deeper and more layered than this little write-up however.

5. Fringe

Directed by J.J. Abrams (Star Wars, anyone?), the show follows an FBI agent, a 'mad' scientist and his son as they investigate 'fringe events', a cool term for the really weird shit that's started happening all over the world. Fringe is one of my personal all-time favourites.

6. Counterpart

Mild-mannered Howard Silk has spent years at his job at a spy agency, but doesn't seem to be going anywhere. That is, until he realises the place he works houses a gateway to a parallel universe, one where his dead wife might still be alive. Unfortunately, his counterpart in the other dimension is his exact opposite.

7. Channel Zero

This is an American anthology series that builds on or recreates popular creepypastas (horror stories that have done the rounds of the web). Considering many of the episodes feature themes of time as a circle, nightmarish worlds, and insidious evil, it's quite similar to Dark.

8. Wayward Pines

This is a bit of a spoiler but - time travel? Check. Alternate dimensions? Check. Creepy town? Double Check. Ethan Burke, a secret agent, investigates the mysterious disappearance of two fellow agents in the strangely sinister town of Wayward Pines, where you can't trust anything, especially the bushes.

9. 12 Monkeys

Loosely based on the film of the same name, this show follows James, a scavenger who travels back in time from 2043 to 2015 and teams up with Dr. Cassandra Reilly, a virologist, to stop the contagion of a deadly plague that will lead to the apocalypse.

10. Continuum

In 2077, a group of terrorists known as Liber8 flee to the past to escape execution. A cop named Kiera Cameron unwittingly gets caught in the time warp, landing up in 2012. Here, she teams up with a brilliant scientists to find the terrorists and return to her family.

There you go, something to soothe you through the Dark withdrawals.