The ultimate OTT list is back, and this time, we’ve got the most thrilling titles for you to make the most of your subscription money. December gets us felling emotional and nostalgic not just because it’s the last month of the year, it’s also filled with warm holidays that paint the streets with cheer and bring loved ones closer. With a lot of productions releasing this month, we’ve put together a wholesome list of films and TV shows that you can bank on for your every mood. Check it out.

1. Jack in Time for Christmas (December 3, Prime Video)

Starring comedian Jack Whitehall in the lead role, he is left stranded in the US and he’s got only four days to make it back home for Christmas in the UK. What follows next is a thrilling journey with planes and bobsleighs. The film is part scripted comedy and part unscripted travelogue, boasting other famous faces like Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, and Jimmy Fallon. Find out if Jack will be able to touch base at home in time in this warm festive feature.

2. Churchill at War (December 4, Netflix)

This captivating 4-part docuseries closely analyses Winston Churchill’s focal role in World War II. Extensively using archival clips, expert analysis and dramatised reenactments, the series gives viewers a close look into how exactly Churchill led his country and the Allied Forces through one of the most dark and challenging periods of history. It also discusses some of his most important and consequential decisions in the War, weaving a detailed caricature of his character alongside. A visual treat for all history lovers!

3. That Christmas (December 4, Netflix)

Based on the beloved trilogy of children’s books by multi award-winning writer and director Richard Curtis (Notting Hill, Love Actually) , That Christmas weaves together a bunch of interconnected stories set in an idyllic small town. These tales talk about themes like family and friends, and love and loneliness. It also adds a sprinkle of humour and happiness with Santa Claus’ own mistakes that add to the chaos. With this heartwarming flick, celebrate the magic and madness of the holidays.

4. Smile 2 (December 4 , Apple TV+ and Prime Video)

The nerve-chilling smiling entity is back again. The much-awaited sequel to the 2022 horror hit features Naomi Scott, a global music phenomenon who’s set to embark on her world tour. But inexplicable, terrifying incidents begin haunting her, risking her sanity and future. Battling an evil force bent on bringing death and despair to her, will she emerge victorious finally?

5. Black Doves (December 5, Netflix)

Take a plunge into the secretive world of espionage and betrayal unfolding on the landscape of contemporary London. It stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a secret agent who plays a suburban mother in the day, but executes deadly covert operations for a shadow agency at night. Her cover risks getting blown off when she lands in a sensitive mission that involves powerful personalities and could bring harm to even her family. Will she succeed in saving her family and solving this tormenting mission?

6. Agni (December 6, Prime Video)

Paying homage to the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters, this thriller starts Pratik Gandhi as Vithal playing the role of a gutsy and deteremined firefighter, alongside Divyenndu as Samit, his brother-in-law and a police officer. Both carry very differing beliefs, which start clashing when the two collaborate to solve the case of mysterious fires endangering the city.

7. Fly Me to the Moon (December 6, Apple TV+)

Set against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the film is a hearty romantic-comedy that’ll get you feeling fuzzy inside. It stars Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones, a marketing strategist entrusted with reworking NASA’s public image, and Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, the launch director who’s coping with the massive pressure of delivering the space mission successfully. But things take an interesting turn when the White House insists on creating a plan for a fake moon landing as a contingency plan. As both characters engage in a moral tussle, love starts blooming between the two and Cupid takes over their case.

8. The Sticky (December 6, Prime Video)

If stories based on real-life quirky crimes interest you, then this dark comedy series will fit your watchlist perfectly. It’s inspired by the infamous ‘Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist’ of 2012, where a staggering $18 million worth of syrup was looted from Quebec’s reserves. Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale) is a motivated maple syrup farmer who’s unfortunately forced into the world of crime for safeguarding her livelihood. She’s joined by more people in her wicked pursuits, and next follows a journey of absurd twists that humour you with a sprinkle of black salt.

9. Bandish Bandits Season 2 (December 13, Prime Video)

The much-loved romantic musical drama is back with its second season. The show features actors Ritwik Bhowmik (Radhe) and Shreya Chaudhry (Tamanna) – two singers who come from vastly different genres and ideologies locking horns. This time around, they’re bracing for a new set of challenges. While Radhe is set on preserving his grandfather’s musical legacy after his demise, Tamanna is bent on transforming herself into a noted global singer, not just a stage-star. Things become more complicated when the two face each other on a big singing competition – will their complicated romantic past push them further away?

10. Squid Game Season 2 (December 26, Netflix)

This season is sure to raise your adrenaline levels just like that last time. Three years after winning the nerve-racking Squid Game, Seong Gi-hun (better known as ‘Player 456’) gave up going to the US and has returned with a moral mission. Once again, he’s ready to dive into the treacherous survival game with a new batch of participants who are ready to kill for winning 45.6 billion won as prize money. Gi-hun, however, is here to shut down the sinister game once and for all.



From history, mystery to holiday cheer, make the most of December 2024 with this perfect assortment of gripping titles. Happy watching!