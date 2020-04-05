Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his 55th birthday yesterday, and as wishes poured in from his friends and fan alike, RDJ took to social media to express his gratitude.

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man. pic.twitter.com/oufQoVy35V — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2020

Thanks to everyone who put a smile on my face today. There's a lot of you out there... pic.twitter.com/IhmLnzbI3t — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 4, 2020

And, in an emotional post on Facebook, he talked about how he and his family had lost friends and relatives over the past few weeks, but due to the current situation, had been unable to grieve or mourn together.

Like so many, our family has lost friends and relatives over the last several weeks. The (well-advised) inability to congregate, grieve, mourn, celebrate in a natural way has been less than ideal. When the time is right, I’ll pay proper homage to the fallen...

He also talked about finding new ways to communicate and stay connected and quoted Maya Angelou, who he shares his birthday with, while ending his post.

Robert Downey Jr. may have shot to fame for his portrayal of Iron Man, but as this post goes to show, it's the actor and his generosity of spirit that people truly fell in love with.