I remember when Dil Chahta Hai had first come out. Everyone was either talking about it or making Goa plans with their friends.

Back then, the movie had turned into something that none of us thought it would. And, now 20 years later, it stills holds the same place.

To celebrate the fine aging of this movie, Rob re-created the movie poster in his own MAD style. Yes, Rob from our favourite art show, M.A.D.



And, because of that, this token of celebration felt all the more special. Talk about nostalgia overload.

Rob's tribute really took us back in time. And, it's not just us who love it, here's what others had to say.

You can watch the video here.

I just want to say one thing, ya toh yeh dosti gehri hai ya phir yeh photo 3D hai.