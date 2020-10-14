Food transcends all borders, which is why we have had some great Indian origin chefs cooking up a storm on Masterchef Australia. Here are all our favourite desi moments that we experienced on the show over the years:

1. When Shashi got his apron from his family after the audition

With roots belonging to Madurai, Sashi's brilliant cooking skills helped him win the title of MasterChef Australia 2018 and his audition still leaves us teary-eyed.

2. And the moment he won the Masterchef title

In his youth, Sashi used to help his mother at her cafe in Singapore and then went on to work as a prison officer at a women’s prison. His journey is truly inspiring.

3. When Nidhi Mahajan touched the judge's feet after elimination as a token of respect

A contestant from Chandigarh, Nidhi won hearts on the show and even made the judges cry during her elimination.

4. When Chef Vikas Khanna was a guest judge on the show

The contestants were asked to make Khanna's famous Rose Tea Smoked Chicken Tikka Masala and it obviously wasn't easy.

5. When Junior Masterchef contestant Dev impressed the judges with his desi platter

This 13-year-old contestant on the ongoing season 8 of MasterChef Junior, Dev, who was born and raised in Australia impressed the judges by serving them an authentic Indian meal. He stated that the platter of Lamb Mughlai Curry, with saffron rice, raita, chutney and smoked chicken kebab, was a representation of his Desi heritage and he learnt them from his mother.

6. When Chef Saransh Goila, represented India on the show as a guest judge.

The contestants were asked to replicate his famous signature dish Goila butter chicken, a recipe that he took 6 months to perfect.

7. When Rishi earned the title "Muscle Man" by Matt Preston

From Kolhapur, Rishi was one of the funniest contestants on the show, and also one of the most talented as he made it to the top 5.

8. When Sandeep Pandit scored a perfect 30 in the nail-biting immunity challenge

This Kashmiri-born Indian won the nerve-wreaking challenge and made lemon rice famous across the world.

Which contestant was your favourite?