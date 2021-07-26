What do you get when two of the most favourite Deol brothers are seen twinning on Instagram? Well, for starters, lots of heart emojis!

Recently lord Bobby posted an image on his IG, where he is alongside his couz Abhay Deol, twinning in similar beard styles. He posted with the caption 'It’s high time we should do a film together @abhaydeol!'

As soon as the photo went up, people couldn't hold themselves back from the excitement. There were way too many requests for the two to do a film together.

We can't wait to see the two do a project together! Bring it in quick, please.