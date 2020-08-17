Ever since Vicky Kaushal came on our screens and shyly asked, "hum friends hain na?", he's been in our hearts. But the journey to lighting up every frame started with being outside the frame.

Yes, before starring in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and later Masaan, Vicky Kaushal actually worked as an AD on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur. And recently, he shared a photo from the sets of GoW on his Instagram.

He talked about how 'nerve-wrecking' it was to give the clap in front of Anurag Kashyap (director), Manoj Bajpayee (actor), and Rajeev Ravi (cameraman).

After many rehearsals in a closed room on location, I did give my first clap. “Scene 72A, shot 1, take 1” ... the first thing I said in front of a camera and that’s how it all started!

Many people commented on the post:

What a journey!