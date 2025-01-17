Nearly five years ago, when the teaser of Paatal Lok dropped, we had a hint that we were going to watch one of the darkest and grittiest shows ever. Little did we know that our investigation with Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary of Thana Outer Jamuna Par would lead us to the never-ending trenches of human greed, vengeance, and violence.
Created by Sudip Sharma, the show was an acting masterclass by Jaideep Ahlawat and gave him the long-due and deserved appreciation. Paatal Lok is a commentary and metaphor for the ever-growing class disparity and the ingrained corruption affecting the four pillars of our democracy. With Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, and Tillotama Shome, Jaideep has a band of brilliant cast members around him for the new season.
Here’s the initial reaction from Twitter after the latest chapter of the story dropped last night on Amazon Prime Videos.
I know I will lose some faith in humanity, but the weekend is sorted.