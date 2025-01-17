Nearly five years ago, when the teaser of Paatal Lok dropped, we had a hint that we were going to watch one of the darkest and grittiest shows ever. Little did we know that our investigation with Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary of Thana Outer Jamuna Par would lead us to the never-ending trenches of human greed, vengeance, and violence.

Created by Sudip Sharma, the show was an acting masterclass by Jaideep Ahlawat and gave him the long-due and deserved appreciation. Paatal Lok is a commentary and metaphor for the ever-growing class disparity and the ingrained corruption affecting the four pillars of our democracy. With Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, and Tillotama Shome, Jaideep has a band of brilliant cast members around him for the new season.

Here’s the initial reaction from Twitter after the latest chapter of the story dropped last night on Amazon Prime Videos.

Just Binged watched #PaatalLok2

Absolute Masterpiece

Finally an Ott show truly Engrossing every episode ( No Spoilers )

& must say the dialogues that Harrsion Tala Wala

Line by @JaideepAhlawat 😂#PaatalLok #paatallokseason2 pic.twitter.com/qVPpRJTiRL — Raj Singh Arora (@rajsingharora26) January 17, 2025

Dark, gritty, and thought-provoking—Paatal Lok continues to set the gold standard for Indian crime thrillers. A gripping tale of society’s underbelly that leaves you questioning morality. 🔥🎥 #PaatalLok #IndianWebSeries #patallok2 #PrimeVideo #WebSeries — Abhishek Chaubey (@safarwtchaubey) January 17, 2025

Gonna finish #PaatalLok #paatallokseason2 instead of watching Nifty — Sammai Tomoha (@sammaitomoha) January 17, 2025

Writing re defined. 👏👏🎬



Well scripted & strongly delivered another season 🔥



Worth the WAIT sir 🫡🫡🫡



#PaatalLok#PaatalLok2 — Neel (@Neel_OG) January 17, 2025

Ok…So its 3.35am and I just saw the most wholesome moment in a hindi web series after such a long time. #PaatalLok #paatallokseason2 episode 2. One senior one junior helping each other and calling SIR to each other is what we all need in our life from day to night. #MustWatch — Sumit Kumar (@iamsumitkumar) January 16, 2025

OMG Nagesh Kukunoor 😱

The last time I saw him was … in the 90s !!!#PaatalLok2 #PaatalLok #PaatalLokSeason2 pic.twitter.com/aIYCJtWEDy — Barkhaa Bannerjee (@BarsaygaSaavan) January 16, 2025

In #patallok season 2, Hathiram Chaudhary is on a completely new level. It was beyond expectations.



Dazzling performance!



Also @TillotamaShome 's eyes spoke a lot. @JaideepAhlawat @PrimeVideoIN — अतुल / Atul / اتل (@akky9411) January 17, 2025

It's 20 mins into episode 1 and Hathi Ram is already in mid season form. #PatalLok S02 — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) January 16, 2025

Just binged watch #patallok2

10/10, they absolutely nailed it. Each and every cast member, your craft is admirable.



Congratulations on very successful season. I hope there’s another chapter to this story.@JaideepAhlawat — LAKSHAY (@lakshaaaaaay) January 16, 2025

I know I will lose some faith in humanity, but the weekend is sorted.