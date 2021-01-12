When Film Critics Guild organized the first edition of the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards, it restricted the selection to short films only.

But now, the organizers have expanded the pool to also include web series, and the nominations for this year's Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards have recently been announced.

The categories include Best Film, Best Series, and Best Writing, Direction, Lead and Supporting actors, across short films and web series. Here are the nominations:

Best Series

Best Actor (Series)

Best Actress (Series)

Best Film (Fiction)

Best Actress (Film)

Best Actor (Film)

It certainly looks like Amazon Prime Video's originals are leading the list. You can find the rest of the nominations here.

All images from the Instagram page of CCSA, unless specified otherwise.