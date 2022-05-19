In the early stages of lockdown, OTT space made us familiar with a remote village in Uttar Pradesh brought to us by TVF's Panchayat Season 1.

One episode down and we already felt like the inhabitants of Phulera owing to how each of the characters hit home. Be it Jitendra Kumar being the 'shehri sachiv' to Raghuvir Yadav being the Pradhan-Pati, there were countless reasons to binge-watch the show. 

Panchayat S2
Gladly, the healthiest comedy-drama has made a comeback on Amazon Prime Video and has already won over Twitter.

So when are you binge-watching it?