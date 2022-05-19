In the early stages of lockdown, OTT space made us familiar with a remote village in Uttar Pradesh brought to us by TVF's Panchayat Season 1.

One episode down and we already felt like the inhabitants of Phulera owing to how each of the characters hit home. Be it Jitendra Kumar being the 'shehri sachiv' to Raghuvir Yadav being the Pradhan-Pati, there were countless reasons to binge-watch the show.

Gladly, the healthiest comedy-drama has made a comeback on Amazon Prime Video and has already won over Twitter.

#PanchayatSeason2 @PrimeVideo @TheViralFever well let me start by thanking. One best show of 2022. What a show "Dil ko chhu gayi". Last episode ne rula diya. Lots of love to #PanchayatSeason2 makers. — Mrinmoy Chattaraj (@MrinmoyChattar1) May 19, 2022

Last 15 mins bhot emotional kar diya #PanchayatSeason2 — मनजोत सिंह साहनी (@ManjotSahni) May 19, 2022

#PanchayatSeason2 is outrageously good. I mean, you will have to force yourself to leave this masterpiece from binge watching. Worth the wait and all. — بروس وین (@Devastated_Soul) May 19, 2022

Just binged season 2 of Panchayat! Such a lovely piece of art! Its amazing how TVF manages to deliver time and again. Especially loved how the show makes us feel invested in characters. Thought I would let you guys know as well, do check it out.

#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/53WkbrTjjb — Shri Ram Maheshwari (@maheshwarisr) May 19, 2022

Done watching #PanchayatSeason2

Started with laughter and at end no tears left to cry.

A rollercoaster ride of laughter, friendship, love , anger, emotions and more .....

A worthy watch series. #panchayat2#PanchayatOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever @Farjigulzar pic.twitter.com/5iu3qoOIAk — Niral Amipara (@niral2601) May 19, 2022

Binge watched all 8 episodes of #panchayat2 and it was awesome. 😭😢 End was emotional but overall it was fantastic. Can’t wait for season 3…@PrimeVideo #PanchayatSeason2 — Mrunal (@cmrunal77) May 18, 2022

Completed #PanchayatSeason2

It was totally worth the wait.

The Stories and their execution on screen is outstanding.

Bound to say that , this season was as alluring as the previous one

In the era of obscene films & vulgar comedy #panchayat2 is a masterpiece@jitendrajk06 pic.twitter.com/9qHjtbSF7f — ॥Ankit shukla॥®️ (@Ankitshukla_93) May 19, 2022

#panchayat2

😌😌❤️...it's was just fabulous.....

From happiness to tears ....a rollercoaster ride...



Yrr but the ending....😭..

Someone plz stop Abhishek sir transfer.....#PanchayatSeason2 — Prakash Yadav (@Prakash65049430) May 19, 2022

What makes #panchayat2 so fantastic is that creators have retained the essence of last season in the best possible way.Same amount of innocence,fun as heart-warming as ever.A nostalgic reminder of old rural days for someone whose roots are from a village,especially UP and Bihar. — Aaryan (@AaryanKumar810) May 18, 2022

In the era of obscene films & vulgar comedy , #panchayat2 is a masterpiece. ❤️ — Ghanashyam Murmu (@CrownGhanashyam) May 19, 2022

@TheViralFever Great Work in the #panchayat2!! Loved the series & completed in one go.

Great work by artists as usual !!! — Akhil Aggarwal (@_akhilaggarwal) May 19, 2022

Panchayat - Season 2 https://t.co/e21cJ0ufZn



Best Web series watched till in this genre the last episode of season 2 really made me Emotional man. Thank you @PrimeVideoIN.



Bring Season 3 As Fast as Possible



Lovely Series 😍#PanchayatSeason2 #panchayat2 #AmazonPrimeVideo — Lakshya (@lakshya_sha) May 19, 2022

Find me a more beautiful series than Panchayat.. I will wait!#panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2 — PRINCE SINGH (@princesonu2019) May 18, 2022

just finished watching #PanchayatSeason2 , very well portrayed by everyone, the end was very unexpected, this series is depicting the ground reality of how politician / mla treats common people or represntatives and many other 3000 reasons to watch. #panchayat2 @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/ywETfmZ1oe — Kari 🇮🇳 (@garib_guitarist) May 19, 2022

So when are you binge-watching it?