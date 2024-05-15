Our beloved Phulera Gang is back! The trailer for the much anticipated third season of Panchayat is finally here and it didn’t disappoint at all. By the looks of it, the trailer promises a laughter riot amidst the political shenanigans of Gram Panchayat Phulera. This season’s story would mostly revolve around the Pradhan elections in Phulera, a clever ode by the makers to the ongoing election season in the country.

All our favourite characters are back for the new season, Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Pradhanpati, Faisal Malik as Prahlad, Chandan Roy as Vikas, and Sanvikaa as Rinki. And it’s so heartwarming to see Prahlad Cha smiling again after the tragic incident in the previous season.

The last season ended with Sachiv Ji’s future in Phulera in danger after Pradhanpati’s feud with Vidhayak Ji. The trailer has confirmed that Sachiv Ji is back in Phulera and his love-hate relationship with the place continues. “Achha bhala resign kar chuka tha, wapas aa gaya iss gaon mein,” he says and we can already envision the number of memes it’ll give birth to.

The main conflict of this season starts when the list for a housing scheme is out and the character of Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, feels a sense of injustice. The trailer showed the two antagonists of the previous season, Banrakas and Vidhayak Ji joining hands to win the election for the Pradhan position.

Then there’s the love angle between Sachiv Ji and Rinki, Pradhan Ji’s daughter. Rinki is seen preparing for the CAT, the exam Sachiv has been trying to crack for the past two seasons.

Guns are out, shots are fired, and conspiracies are formed. We are so curious to find out who Sachiv Ji slaps so hard in the trailer.

But it’s guaranteed that we are going to be left with huge laughter and teary eyes when the new season starts streaming on the 28th of May.