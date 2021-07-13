After leaving us smiling and crying with their warm on-screen chemistry in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are back together with yet another comedy-drama Mimi.

Only this time, it seems nothing like the expected dramas or comedies! For starters, the two are playing colleagues turned couple, raising a kid that is not their own. Intrigued? So were we!

Mimi shares the story of a young dancer from Rajasthan (Kriti), who is approached by an American couple to be the surrogate mother for their child.

Helped by her two colleagues (Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar), and lured by money, she agrees to the plan.

But things fall apart when in the middle of her pregnancy, the couple drops the idea to have a child. How she copes with being pregnant, and carrying a child that is not her own, forms the crux of the story.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa as Mimi's parents.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the film. The film releases on Netflix on July 30th.