The third instalment of Fukrey was released in the theatres on Thursday. The film starring the original gang of misfits, including Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, along with Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, drew several fans to the big screens hoping to reconnect with the familiar simple comedy the franchise is known for.

As the film reportedly went on to collect ₹8.82 crore on its opening day, reviews kicked in on social media, and they brought forth a mixed and largely disappointing opinion. While Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi’s performances are being appreciated, people are criticising the toilet humour jokes overpopulated in the film. Here’s what they are saying:

#Fukrey3 is funny at times but most of the times it's not.. it's least favorite of all 3 for me.. The subplot felt divergent and unnecessary.. Some jokes are intelligently written and make you laugh tho. pic.twitter.com/cwIgF2xvCX — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) September 28, 2023

#Fukrey3 is an exhausting watch!



Only partly redeemable because of Pankaj Tripathi & the recall value of Varun as Choocha.



It’s low brow comedy w/ most of gags about pooping & peeing. It’s slapstick & physical so I presume, ideal for kids.



The social messaging is half baked… — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 28, 2023

The Fukrey gang is back with a bang, but it's Choocha who truly shines the brightest! His scenes are pure gold. 😂👏 #Fukrey3 — Alyssa (@notalwaysalyssa) September 28, 2023

#Fukrey3 Sadly, there are sequences where the film drops. The film suddenly gets serious in the pre-climax and it looks awkward in a comic caper like Fukrey 3. Moreover, the toilet humour becomes too much after a point https://t.co/EO5A6CYjB9 — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) September 27, 2023

#Fukrey3 review

Its a totall silly and idiotic comedy film. No logic only entertainment.

Some jokes and comedy scenes works but some not.

Film khatm hote hi chale mat jaana ,there in one CAMEO appearance in mid credit.

⭐⭐💫 — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) September 28, 2023

Just watched #Fukrey3 and it was total paisa wasool show by the crew. @RichaChadha you were amazing as bholli Punjaban. @TripathiiPankaj and @varunsharma90 were too good. pic.twitter.com/GoXfR22c5G — NandaSaab (@SachinNanda12) September 28, 2023

Just watched #Fukrey3 & i must say that's an Entertaining film with many funny moments with a well delivered social message. Only problem is that Screenplay is too lengthy & has streched a lot. #Fukrey3InCinemas #Fukrey3Review pic.twitter.com/xrkdlKeLC6 — Amol (@amol1990photos) September 28, 2023

Fukrey 3 has to be one of the worst movie ever made. Unfunny humour, senseless story. Movie made just to earn money. — Bharat Jain (@EdgedAndGone) September 28, 2023

Just finished #Fukrey3 – starts of well, ends like Fukrey usually ends. Though my least fav of the three parts. But I appreciate how the film series has stayed true to the world it portrays for the last ten years.



We all have seen what other comedy franchises become after… pic.twitter.com/Q6NxBYlmyo — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) September 28, 2023

For some, it was a laughter riot, for others, it was tough to sit through. Well, to each their own! But what have you resolved?