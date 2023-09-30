The third instalment of Fukrey was released in the theatres on Thursday. The film starring the original gang of misfits, including Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, along with Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, drew several fans to the big screens hoping to reconnect with the familiar simple comedy the franchise is known for.

fukrey 3 tweets to read
BollywoodMDB

As the film reportedly went on to collect ₹8.82 crore on its opening day, reviews kicked in on social media, and they brought forth a mixed and largely disappointing opinion. While Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi’s performances are being appreciated, people are criticising the toilet humour jokes overpopulated in the film. Here’s what they are saying:

For some, it was a laughter riot, for others, it was tough to sit through. Well, to each their own! But what have you resolved?