Say 'Aham Brahmasmi' & Take This Quiz To Find Out Which Iconic Pankaj Tripathi Character Are You?

Pankaj Tripathi a.k.a the one guy who can execute any role oh-so-beautifully. He does it with such finesse while being grounded that we can't help but find ourselves in any role he picks. Be it the comical Rudra Bhaiya or the calm and composed Kaleen Bhaiya that we find ourselves thinking "I'd do the same."

So, take this quiz and find out which Pankaj Tripathi character are you?

1. What type of movie will you go for on your date night? via Board and Life 50 First Dates Mad Max: Fury Road Life Of Pi Marley & Me

2. What is your go-to colour when it comes to choosing an outfit? via Getty Images/ Harper's Bazaar Black Yellow White You don't really care about the colours.

3. What type of profession would you choose? via hcamag Business Fitness teacher Defence Service "Let's see where life takes me"

4. When in a problem, what is your instant reaction? via @umit/Unsplash You stay calm, analyze, and then take a step. You take everything as a challenge and face it head-on. You're the first one to run because denial is a very comfy place to be in. You sweet-talk your way to the solution.

5. What type of music genre do you like? via @dillonjshook/Unsplash Good ol' Rock "Hum toh bas bhajan sunte hai."

"Koi bhojpuri songs chalao plss" Classical sangeet

6. What does your workout regime look like? via @jonathanborba/Unsplash Kaafi saara intense cardio "Hum toh bas yoga hi karte hai" Cross fit "Huh? Workout kya hota hai bey?"

7. Who is your favourite superhero? via @crrrrraig/Unsplash Iron Man Shaktimaan Loki God is my superhero

8. If you could keep a pet which one would you choose? via @berkaygumustekin/Unsplash Cat Snake Dog Horse