Just when you thought you had seen enough of Pankaj Tripathi, he is back with another film. And this time, he plays a man who is dead on paper. Zee5's Kaagaz also Satish Kaushik and Monal Gajjar with Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. The trailer has us quite excited about what Pankaj's new character has in store.

With a few good laughs and a whole lot of confusion, Kaagaz has us intrigued. In the trailer, Pankaj's character can be seen calling himself Bharat Lal Mritak (deceased) in order to get the attention of media and others to cover his issue.

He can also be seen gathering those who like him, have been pronounced dead due to clerical errors.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is all set to premier on January 7 on Zee5.