Pankaj Tripathi, who has essayed some diabolical roles on screen, is quite a charmer off-camera. And his filmy love story proves it. The actor met his wife, Mridula at a wedding in 1993 and it was love at first sight.

Tripathi, who decided at the age of 10 that he wouldn't take any dowry and would go for a love marriage, went on to do exactly the same.

And to ring in his 17th anniversary with his wife, the Mirzapur actor took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of their journey together.

Along with some unseen images of their wedding, he posted a caption that read: “17 saal hue aaj parinay sootra me. Is sukhad yatra ki kuch yaadein, dhanyawaad (It has been 17 years since we tied the knot. Sharing a few memories from the beautiful journey, thank you).”

Co-stars of Pankaj Tripathi and others from the Hindi film fraternity showered love on the couple in the comment section. Here's what they said:

Even his fans took to comments to congratulate them on the occasion and expressed their admiration for the actor and his work.

In several interviews, the actor has talked about how his wife supported him financially while he was trying to make it big in the film industry.

In an interview with Scoopwhoop, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about the moment he fell in love with his wife.

“Kahin par gaye the tilak chadhane, main hi tha, meri behen ki shaadi thi. Aur dekh liya tha chhat ki balcony par. Fir woh utarte hui aayi, aangan cross kar rahi thi, aur aise lagaa ki hiran ki tarah kulhaanche bhari, mudh ke dekha aur chali gayi. Ab toh baaki ka jeevan inhi ke sang. Achaanak! Shukravaar ki raat, 8:30 baje tey kiya tha ki baaki ka zindagi is ladki ke naam,” the actor said while narrating the incident.

Pankaj and Mridula tied the knot in 2004 after 12 years of courtship. The couple has a daughter together named Aashi.