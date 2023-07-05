‘Hai muscular, hai popular, spectacular, he’s a bachelor‘…BUT PAPPU CAN’T DANCE SAALA.’ Remember the party song from Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na? 15 years ago, we were introduced to ‘Pappu’ who is everything but a dancer. Starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza, the peppy track also featured a nerdy guy at the party. Yaad aaya?

Source: Miss Malini

Do you know that he was none other than filmmaker Shakun Batra? Yep! We aren’t claiming this, the Gehraaiyaan director once revealed it on a show.

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na has recently completed 15 years of its release. On the occasion, we take you back to an old interview of Shakun Batra recalling his experience and how the character impacted his career.

A still from Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

Last year, Shakun Batra sat down for a podcast interview on The Ranveer Show wherein the director spoke about Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na. In a clip posted on YouTube, the show host, Ranveer Allahbadia shares that Batra played ‘Pappu’ in the track.

To which, the filmmaker replies, “Everyone makes mistakes. I should just get a tattoo saying ‘I made a mistake’. Well, I didn’t make a mistake, honestly, it was such a fun experience.”

Source: The Ranveer Show

Batra, who worked as an assistant director in Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, revealed how he ended up bagging the role of Pappu in the film. The filmmaker shared that director Abbas Tyrewala asked him to play the character as there weren’t enough actors on the set.

The Kapoor & Sons director then recalled when his school teacher thought that he wanted to be an actor. One of them even messaged Batra on Facebook while consoling him after the film was released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his experience of directing his first film [Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu], Batra shared that people on his set still referred to him as the character from Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na.

Here’s the full interview:

Meanwhile, let’s enjoy the song, Pappu Can’t Dance, here:

Shakun Batra, you looked so cute in Pappu Can’t Dance. Really.