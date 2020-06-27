Parambrata Chatterjee, the Bengali actor who has been making waves in Bollywood with his acting has won our hearts again with his role in Bulbbul. He plays the role of Dr. Sudip in this Netflix film and is the most understated star throughout the film.

While the leads have their beautiful clothes and flamboyant architecture holding them together, Parambrata's character stands out because of his screen presence. And also because he's adorable? But you already knew that.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kahaani in 2012, as a cop and we still can't forget the look of utter bewilderment on his face in the last scene. Proving that every character he has chosen has left a mark and we could still recognise him in an instant, years later. His adorable smile hasn't changed at all, even though he has definitely grown as an actor.

Apart from being a great actor, he is also a director and producer who has been a part of over 90 films in the last 18 years of his career. He plays the guitar, sings and is an active part of various charities. Basically, he's perfect.

While he has always played the sweet and soft guy, we hope to see more of Parambrata in his upcoming films. He is a great Bengali actor, and we no longer need Bollywood to cast him aside in supporting roles.